Gurriel went 2-for-3 with a walk and run scored in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Cubs.

After starting his season 1-for-20 at the dish, Gurriel has gone 9-for-23 (.391) with a pair of doubles and three RBI in the six games since. Gurriel is slashing .233/.283/.279 with the two doubles, four RBI, three runs scored and a 3:8 BB:K across 46 trips to the plate since making his season debut April 18. He's still looking for his first home run.