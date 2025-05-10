Gurriel isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers.
After going 1-for-5 with a grand slam and five total RBI in Friday's loss, Gurriel will step out of the starting nine Saturday. Tim Tawa will pick up a start in left field as a result and bat eighth.
