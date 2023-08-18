Gurriel (hip) is starting as Arizona's designated hitter Friday against the Padres.
Gurriel had to be removed from Wednesday's game against Colorado due to a bruised left hip that also kept him out of Thursday's contest. Now that the issue has subsided, Gurriel will return Friday and look to keep his bat hot -- he's slashing .327/.377/.612 since the start of August.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Out Thursday with hip issue•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Exits Wednesday with hip injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Hits tying homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Sitting Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Doubles, scores in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Shows life in bat•