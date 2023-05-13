Gurriel is not in Saturday's lineup against the Giants.
Dominic Fletcher picks up a start in right field with a righty (Anthony DeSclafani) on the hill for the Giants. Gurriel is hitting .433 with four home runs in 30 at-bats this month.
