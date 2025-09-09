Gurriel will undergo ACL surgery Thursday and is expected to need at least nine to 10 months of recovery, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Gurriel tore hise ACL Sept. 2, forcing him out for the rest of the 2025 season as well as much of the upcoming 2026 season. If the reported recovery time stays true for the outfielder, he might be able to return in June or July of next year.