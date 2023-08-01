Gurriel went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Monday's 4-3 extra innings win over San Francisco.

Gurriel's sixth-inning double knotted the game at 2-2, setting up the extra innings. The two hits was the most life seen in his bat in a couple of weeks. The outfielder/DH entered the contest on a 3-for-42 (.071) run over the previous 11 games.