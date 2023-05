Gurriel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Philadelphia.

Gurriel looks to be receiving a routine breather in the series finale after he started each of Arizona's last nine games either in left field or at designated hitter. Unless he's used off the bench as a pinch hitter, Gurriel will put his 13-game hitting streak on pause Wednesday. Evan Longoria will replace Gurriel in the lineup as Arizona's DH.