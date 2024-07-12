Gurriel (soreness) isn't in the Diamondbacks' lineup for Friday's game versus Toronto.
General soreness caused Gurriel to sit down Thursday's game, and it seems he'll need another day of rest in order to fully recover. Randal Grichuk will get the nod in left field and bat sixth.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Dealing with soreness•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Sitting Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Knocks in run, steals bag•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Not starting Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Extends hitting streak with homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Homer, three RBI in win•