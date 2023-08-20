Gurriel is not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader with the Padres.
Gurriel will get a breather after he went 1-for-5 with an RBI in Arizona's 6-4 Game 1 victory. Tommy Pham will slide to left field while Kyle Lewis enters the lineup at designated hitter and bats fifth in Game 2 versus San Diego.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Hits double in return•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Returns Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Out Thursday with hip issue•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Exits Wednesday with hip injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Hits tying homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Sitting Sunday•