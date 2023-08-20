Gurriel is not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader with the Padres.

Gurriel will get a breather after he went 1-for-5 with an RBI in Arizona's 6-4 Game 1 victory. Tommy Pham will slide to left field while Kyle Lewis enters the lineup at designated hitter and bats fifth in Game 2 versus San Diego.

More News