Gurriel (elbow) isn't in Arizona's lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies.

Gurriel was removed from Friday's game due to a sore left elbow, and it is seemingly bothering him enough to keep him from playing Saturday, though the D-backs don't believe his injury to be anything too serious. Jake McCarthy will slide over to left field while Gurriel recovers, allowing Randal Grichuk to start in right field while batting sixth.