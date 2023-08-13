Gurriel is not in Sunday's lineup against the Padres.
Gurriel is hitting .333 with three home runs over his last 10 games. Jake McCarthy will get the start in right field with Tommy Pham starting at designated hitter.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Doubles, scores in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Shows life in bat•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Sitting Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Dropped to sixth•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Getting day off•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Delivers with two outs•