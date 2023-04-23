Gurriel is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.
After starting in each of the previous six games while going 8-for-27 with two doubles, three runs and two RBI, Gurriel will get a breather in the series finale. Pavin Smith will replace Gurriel in the lineup as Arizona's designated hitter.
