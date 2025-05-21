Gurriel is not in the Diamondbacks' starting lineup against the Dodgers on Wednesday.
Gurriel will begin Wednesday's game in the dugout while Tim Tawa starts in left field and bats ninth. Gurriel has slashed .292/.362/.569 with four home runs and 14 RBI across 80 plate appearances since the beginning of May.
