Gurriel went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-2 win over the Giants.

Gurriel has gone eight games without a multi-hit effort. His homer Monday ended a 15-game stretch without a long ball, during which he batted just .217 with four RBI and three stolen bases. The outfielder has maintained a steady role in left field and is at a .250/.296/.414 slash line with 11 homers, 42 RBI, 27 runs scored and seven steals across 78 contests this season.