Gurriel went 3-for-5 with three RBI in Saturday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Cubs.

This was Gurriel's second three-RBI game in a row. It's also his fifth multi-hit game in September, a month in which he's gone 18-for-56 (.321), a strong performance to keep Arizona in the playoff race. The outfielder is batting .261 with a .786 OPS, 24 home runs, 80 RBI, 63 runs scored and four stolen bases over 134 contests this year. He needs four more RBI to match his career high from 2021.