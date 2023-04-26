Gurriel started in left field and went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Royals.
Gurriel swiped his first base of the season, but he's not typically a threat in that fantasy category. The outfielder entered 2023 with 14 steals (14 times caught) over 427 games during his MLB career. Gurriel has been the primary DH for the Diamondbacks and could see more opportunities in the outfield after the team optioned Jake McCarthy to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.
