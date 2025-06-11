Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a stolen base and a second run scored in Tuesday's 10-3 win over the Mariners.

Gurriel has hit safely in 15 of his last 16 games, with seven multi-hit efforts in that span. His homer Tuesday was just his fourth extra-base hit during that 22-for-61 (.361) stretch. The outfielder's steady hitting has him up to a .258/.304/.446 slash line with 10 homers, 37 RBI, four steals, 24 runs scored, 13 doubles and a triple through 62 contests. Gurriel had a poor start to 2025, but he's been bouncing back from it for the better part of a month to get his numbers roughly in line with his career norms.