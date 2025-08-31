default-cbs-image
Gurriel is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

The veteran outfielder started the previous 16 games and well get a well-deserved off day over posting an .874 OPS with five homers and 21 RBI during that stretch. Jake McCarthy will receive a start in left field with Gurriel on the bench Sunday.

