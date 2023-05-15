Gurriel went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Giants.
Gurriel laced a ninth-inning double to plate Christian Walker for the walkoff win. The double extended Gurriel's hit streak to five consecutive games and nine consecutive starts. He's slashing .308/.363/.519 in a near-everyday role.
