Kelly (calf) was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start Tuesday against the Cardinals, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Kelly is back in the Diamondbacks' rotation after missing about four weeks because of a blood clot in his lower right leg. He did not go out on a minor-league rehab assignment but reportedly got his pitch count up to around 75 in a recent simulated outing. The 34-year-old stands 9-4 with a 3.22 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 98:37 K:BB through 95 innings (16 starts) this season.