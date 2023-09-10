Kelly did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and five walks over 5.2 innings against the Cubs while striking out six.

Kelly managed to hold the Cubs to one run over his 5.2 innings of work despite matching his season high with five walks on the day. He's now allowed just one run through each of his first two starts this month after surrendering a season-high seven runs in his final August start. The right-hander also has not given up a home run in four consecutive outings, though he's now issued at least three walks in three of his last five.