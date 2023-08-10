Kelly was taken out of Wednesday's game against the Dodgers due to a right leg cramp.

Kelly had pitched six shutout frames before being taken out of the game and limping off the field with a trainer. Kelly has already missed a significant amount of time with a right leg injury, but it seems as though his condition isn't nearly as severe this time around. The team will keep an eye on Kelly, but it remains likely the 34-year-old makes his next scheduled start Monday against Colorado.