Kelly dropped to 0-2 on the season after surrendering three earned runs on one hit and four walks over six innings in Tuesday's 7-1 loss to the Brewers. He struck out seven in the 98-pitch outing.

Though Kelly ultimately came through with his second quality start in three outings on the season, fantasy managers might have been disappointed with his final line based on how magnificent he was the first two times he navigated the Milwaukee batting order. Kelly and Milwaukee ace Corbin Burnes were in the midst of a pitcher's duel through the first six innings before the former stepped back on the mound in the top of the seventh with a no-hitter still intact. Willy Adames spoiled Kelly's bid with a 407-foot home run to begin the frame, and the right-hander walked the next two batters before he was pulled from the contest. Reliever Miguel Castro proceeded to let both inherited runners score, resulting in Kelly's ERA moving up to 4.11 through 15.1 innings this season.