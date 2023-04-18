Kelly (1-2) earned the win Monday, allowing one run on five hits and zero walks over six innings during a 6-3 win over the Cardinals. He struck out three.

Kelly posted five scoreless frames to start the game before serving up an RBI double to Willson Contreras in the bottom of the six, which tied the game at 1-1. However, following a mound visit, the right-hander struck out Nolan Arenado to end the inning and was in line for the win after Arizona reclaimed the lead with five runs in the top of the seventh. Through four starts (21.1 innings), Kelly has a 2.53 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP with a 18:12 K:BB.