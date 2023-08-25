Kelly exited Thursday's game against the Reds prior to the eighth inning with apparent cramping, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

Kelly pitched a brilliant game, throwing seven scoreless innings while allowing only one hit and striking out 12. He needed just 86 pitches to do so and was warming up to prepare for his eighth frame of work. However, trainers came to the mound and Kelly exited shortly thereafter. For now, the issue appears to be relatively minor, though more details will emerge.