Kelly allowed two runs on six hits and a walk over six innings during Friday's loss to the Twins. He struck out nine and did not factor in the decision.

Kelly looked terrific Friday aside from the two solo homers he coughed up. He produced his highest strikeout total since May 28 and has now turned in two quality starts in three outings since returning from the injured list. The veteran righty has produced a 3.21 ERA with a 118:42 K:BB through 112 innings. Kelly is expected to face the Dodgers at home next week.