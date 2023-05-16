Kelly (4-3) allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk over seven-plus innings Monday, striking out nine and earning a win over Oakland.

Kelly cruised through seven innings, allowing just one unearned run with nine punchouts. He then allowed a leadoff homer to Jace Peterson before putting two more runners on base without recording an out in the eighth. Miguel Castro cleaned up the mess to limit the damage. Kelly has posted a strong 30:4 K:BB over his last four starts, giving him a 55:21 mark for the year. He'll carry a 2.92 ERA into his next outing, which is currently projected to be in Pittsburgh this weekend.