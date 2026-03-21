Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Headed to injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks will place Kelly (back) on the 15-day injured list to begin the regular season, Alex D'Agostino of SI.com reports.
Kelly was expected to have a delayed start to the year while he continues to work his way back from a back injury, and he will officially spend the first 15 days of the season on the IL. If he is able to return after a minimum-length stay, he'd be lined up to make his season debut April 10 in Philadelphia.
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