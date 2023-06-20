Kelly (9-3) earned the win over Milwaukee on Monday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out seven batters over seven innings.

In another excellent outing, Kelly notched his fifth straight quality start and gave up just three hits for the second straight appearance. The right-hander has rattled off eight victories since his last loss and is tied for second in the majors with nine victories on the campaign. Kelly has also upped his strikeout rate considerably this season, tallying 96 punchouts over 90 frames. Coming into 2023, he had never averaged more than a strikeout per inning.