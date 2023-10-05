The Diamondbacks named Kelly as their starter for Game 1 of Arizona's NLDS matchup against the Dodgers on Saturday.

Kelly will be fully rested for Saturday after not having to pitch during the D-backs' two-game sweep of the Brewers. Kelly was dominant in his final three starts of the regular season, allowing just four runs over 18.2 innings. However, Kelly gave up seven runs in five innings during his last matchup against the Dodgers on Aug. 29.