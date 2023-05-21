Kelly (5-3) earned the win Sunday, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks over five innings against the Pirates. He struck out four.

It wasn't Kelly's most efficient outing, but he did enough to earn the win -- his fourth in his last five starts. The 34-year-old right-hander has a solid 2.98 ERA. 1.08 WHIP and 59:23 K:BB through 10 starts (57.1 innings) this season. Kelly will look to keep his winning streak going in his next start, tentatively scheduled for next week against the Red Sox.