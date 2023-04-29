Kelly (2-3) earned the win Friday, allowing one run on six hits and one walk over six innings against Colorado. He struck out five.

Kelly has been consistently pitching deep into games, tossing six innings in three of his last four starts. The right-hander's losing record is deceiving, as his only shaky appearance was on April 22nd against San Diego (four runs allowed over five innings). The reliable veteran is tentatively slated to face the last-place Nationals at home in his next start.