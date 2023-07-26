Kelly (calf) allowed a run on four hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings in a no-decision versus the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Kelly made his first start since June 24, and he looked solid with 57 of his 86 pitches going for strikes. The Diamondbacks' offense didn't get on the board until the eighth inning, denying him a chance at the win. The right-hander now has a 3.12 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 103:39 K:BB through 101 innings over 17 starts this season. He's projected to make his next start on the road at San Francisco.