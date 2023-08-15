Kelly allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out 11 batters over six innings in a no-decision against Colorado on Monday.

Kelly left his previous start after six scoreless innings due to leg cramps, but he didn't appear to have any lingering issues Monday. The right-hander induced 21 swinging strikes and recorded a season-high 11 punchouts while allowing just two runs, each of which came on a solo homer. Kelly departed in line for the win but had to settle for a no-decision when Arizona's bullpen coughed up four runs in the eighth inning. Despite the disappointing outcome, Kelly continued a strong August during which he has tossed three straight quality starts and allowed just four runs over 18 frames while posting a 22:4 K:BB.