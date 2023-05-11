Kelly didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Marlins, giving up four runs on four hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander tossed 61 of 97 pitches for strikes as he gave Arizona at least six innings for the fifth time in his last six starts, but Kelly exited with the game tied 4-4, giving him no shot at his fourth win. He'll take a 3.18 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 46:20 K:BB through 45.1 innings into his next outing, likely to come early next week in Oakland.