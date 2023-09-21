Kelly (12-7) picked up the win in Wednesday's 7-1 victory over the Giants, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over 6.2 innings. He struck out five.

A solo homer by LaMonte Wade in the first inning was the only blemish on Kelly's line as he delivered his sixth quality start in 10 outings since the beginning of August. The 34-year-old right-hander has a 3.62 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 68:24 K:BB through 59.2 innings over that stretch, helping Arizona stay ahead of the pack in the battle for a wild-card spot in the NL. Kelly figures to make what will be his last start of the regular season early next week on the road against the White Sox.