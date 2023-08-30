Kelly (10-6) allowed seven runs on 12 hits and three walks while striking out one over five innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Dodgers.

Kelly exited his previous start with a hamstring cramp but suffered no further restrictions. His exit Tuesday appears to be solely based on poor performance, though he was able to complete five frames for the 23rd start in a row, the lone exception in 2023 being his season debut. The right-hander is now at a 3.31 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 147:52 K:BB through 141.1 innings this season. He's projected for a more favorable home start versus the Rockies early next week.