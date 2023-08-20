Kelly (10-5) picked up the win in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Padres, giving up three runs on five hits and four walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander was far from sharp, serving up a pair of solo shots in the first inning to Ha-Seong Kim and Manny Machado and tossing only 56 strikes among his 102 pitches before exiting, but Kelly got enough run support to collect his first win since June 19. Ironically, this was his worst outing of the second half -- since returning from a calf injury in late July, he's posted a 2.88 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 36:12 K:BB through 34.1 innings. Kelly will look to keep rolling in his next start, likely to come at home next weekend against the Reds.