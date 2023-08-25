Kelly exited Thursday's game against the Reds due to a cramp in his right hamstring, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Kelly allowed only one baserunner across seven scoreless innings of work while striking out 12. He was prepared to at least begin the eighth frame but was visited by trainers and ultimately left his start prior to throwing another pitch. The issue is considered minor, so there's a good chance that Kelly won't be forced to miss a start.