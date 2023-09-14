Kelly (11-7) took the loss Thursday, allowing seven runs on six hits and four walks over five innings against the Mets. He struck out seven.

Kelly set down the first six Mets in short order before walking the bases loaded to start the third inning, and he allowed two runs to score in the frame. The 34-year-old hurler surrendered five more runs in the fifth, headlined by Jeff McNeil's two-run homer. Kelly allowed just one run in each of his previous two outings; however, those starts are bookended by a pair of seven-run disasters. In those four starts since Aug. 29, the righty's season-long ERA has gone from an impressive 2.97 to a still-respectable 3.45. Kelly is currently slated to face the Giants at home next week.