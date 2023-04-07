Kelly (0-1) took the loss against the Dodgers on Thursday, allowing four runs on six hits and four walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out four batters.

Kelly made it through the first inning without allowing any baserunners, but Los Angeles put up three runs against him in the following two frames. The right-hander faced the minimum six batters across the subsequent pair of innings, but he was pulled with two outs in the sixth after allowing another run on a pair of hits and a walk. Kelly has struggled with his control in the early part of the campaign, issuing eight walks over his first 9.1 innings.