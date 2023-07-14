Kelly (calf) will throw a 75-pitch simulated game Saturday, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.
The 34-year-old righty has been on the shelf since late June with right calf inflammation and will seemingly skip a rehab assignment on his way back to Arizona's rotation. If everything goes well during Kelly's sim game, he will return in five or 10 days.
