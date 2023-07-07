Kelly (calf) threw a 45-pitch bullpen session Thursday in which he simulated three innings of work, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo was encouraged by the session, telling reporters Kelly "feels great" and is "in a really good spot." Kelly was scheduled to undergo a follow-up ultrasound exam Thursday to ensure the blood clot in his calf is no longer an issue. As for scheduling right-hander's return, Kelly's stint on the injury list expires during the All-Star break. The earliest he could return is next Friday, July 14; however, Lovullo suggested holding Kelly back until the series in Atlanta that begins July 18. The manager believes a rehab start in the minors might be needed. Since the minors are on break next week and don't resume until the 14th, that would be the earliest date for a rehab start.