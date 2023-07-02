Kelly (calf) threw a 31-pitch bullpen session Saturday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
This was the first time Kelly was on the mound since he was diagnosed with a blood clot in his right calf last Tuesday. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Kelly could rejoin the team's rotation soon after the All-Star break.
