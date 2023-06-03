Kelly (7-3) allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out eight over seven innings to earn the win Friday over Atlanta.

A pair of Eddie Rosario solo home runs accounted for the damage on Kelly's line. This was the 34-year-old's fourth straight win and his sixth victory in his last seven outings. He's posted five quality starts over that longer span. For the season, Kelly has a strong 2.80 ERA with a 1.08 WHIP and 77:28 K:BB through 70.2 innings through 12 starts. Containing Atlanta's offense is impressive on its own, and Kelly will look to keep rolling next week in a favorable road start against the Nationals.