Kelly (9-5) allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings Sunday, striking out six and taking a loss against Seattle.

All three runs scored against Kelly came in the first two innings but he eventually settled in and retired the final eight batters he faced. The 34-year-old righty has given up three or fewer runs in 15 of his 18 starts this season, resulting in a 3.23 ERA over 106 frames. He's allowed four runs in two starts since returning from a month-long stint on the injured list. Kelly's next outing is projected to be in Minnesota.