Diamondbacks' Nolan Arenado: Sets tone with grand slam

Arenado went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and a stolen base in Monday's 9-0 win over the Rockies.

Arenado set the tone early with a first-inning slam, allowing the Diamondbacks to cruise to the win. This was his fourth homer over nine games in August, and he's batting .250 (8-for-32) with eight RBI this month. The third baseman is hitting .242 with a .755 OPS, 18 homers, 58 RBI, 55 runs scored, 20 doubles and four steals over 113 contests this year, and he's trending up as Arizona remains in the thick of the playoff race.