Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Begins throwing program
Souza (pectoral) began a throwing program Wednesday, The Arizona Republic reports.
Souza threw from a distance of 45 feet for around five minutes. He's scheduled to throw again either Friday or Saturday before undergoing another MRI on Monday. If everything checks out OK, Souza will hopefully start to increase both the distance and intensity of his throwing next week before eventually being cleared for live action. The outfielder has been on the disabled list since May 22 with a strained pectoral.
