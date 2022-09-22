Holton was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old was sent to Reno in late August but will rejoin the big club Wednesday with Ryne Nelson (shoulder) headed to the injured list. Holton has pitched in 10 games for Arizona this year and has allowed three earned runs with a 6:2 K:BB over nine innings.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Tyler Holton: Heads to minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Tyler Holton: Recalled Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Tyler Holton: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Tyler Holton: Back with big club•
-
Diamondbacks' Tyler Holton: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Tyler Holton: Contract selected by Diamondbacks•