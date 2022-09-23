site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: diamondbacks-tyler-holton-optioned-to-triple-a-854787 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Diamondbacks' Tyler Holton: Optioned to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Holton was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Friday.
He was recalled Wednesday and never got into a game before being sent back to Triple-A. Holton has a 3.00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and six strikeouts in nine innings over 10 MLB appearances.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read